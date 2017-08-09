Related Program: 
Earth Notes

Earth Notes: Hog-Nosed Skunks

By Elizabeth Blaker 46 minutes ago

One evening in 2012, a river runner in Grand Canyon National Park encountered an odd-looking skunk. It had a large, pig-like nose pad for rooting, a broad white stripe from head to tail, and powerful front limbs. 

Hog-nosed skunk
Credit Brandon Holton/NPS

She showed a picture of it to park wildlife biologist Brandon Holton, who identified it as the western hog-nosed skunk. It’s a species common in Mexico and Central America, and that lived historically in southern Arizona and up to Colorado. But it had never been found in the canyon before.

Holton installed 24 cameras along 60 miles of the Colorado River corridor. During the course of a year, the cameras revealed a breeding population of hog-nosed skunks along both sides of 55 miles of the river. This information suggests these skunks may have been living in Grand Canyon for several years and were overlooked.

Sometimes called the rooter or digger skunk, the hog-nosed uses its strong forelimbs to dig up and scarf down beetles, grubs, worms, and other bugs that live in the soil. In the canyon they like to dig around the roots of tamarisk trees that harbor ground-dwelling insects. It’s also possible that with fewer floods along the Colorado since Glen Canyon Dam was built, streamside vegetation is now more attractive to them.  

Holton plans to collect samples of the skunk’s droppings for DNA analysis, which could help pinpoint where these skunks came from. 

Tags: 
Local News
environment
wildlife
earth notes
grand canyon national park
colorado river
southwest
Colorado Plateau
KNAU
NAU
Sustainable Communities Program at NAU
Glen Canyon Dam

Related Content

Earth Notes: Colorado Parks Pass

By Elizabeth Blaker Aug 2, 2017
Colorado Parks and Wildlife

These days patrons can find everything from books to computers at their local library. In Colorado, they find even more. There, libraries have become gateways to exploring nature. 


Earth Notes: Fire and Archaeology

By Jul 26, 2017
Kaibab National Forest

Wildfires in the West have gotten bigger and more intense over the last 40 years. The amount of land area burned has increased six-fold. On the Colorado Plateau, fires strip away plant life and open up a window to the past, revealing information from thousands of years ago.


Earth Notes: Bear Aware

By Elizabeth Blaker Jul 5, 2017
Colorado Parks & Wildlife

Every summer as people head outdoors, headlines inevitably tell of encounters and conflicts between humans and bears.  Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Bear Aware program aims to educate people on coexisting with black bears, and helping keep the animals wild. The program now has more than 220 volunteers, and a website that offers many useful resources. 

Earth Notes: Apollo Craters

By Jul 19, 2017
US Geological Survey

Many people are aware that Flagstaff and environs played a central role in the race to land a man on the Moon in the 1960s. The Apollo astronauts trained amid the volcanic landscape surrounding town—the best re-creation of the Moon’s pock-marked surface to be found on Earth.


Earth Notes: Fireflies in Flagstaff

By Elizabeth Blaker Jul 12, 2017
Jason Wilder

Jason Wilder was out looking for owls around Mount Elden one evening in June 2014. The Flagstaff biology professor noticed a tiny green light glowing on the forest floor, and in a careful search he found the light was coming from a flightless female firefly.