Related Program: 
Earth Notes

Earth Notes: Cosmos and Victor Mindeleff

By 6 hours ago

Several years after John Wesley Powell navigated the Colorado River in 1869, he sent two brothers to the Southwest—not to run rapids but to research the region’s archaeological sites and Indian  pueblos. 

Cosmos and Victor Mindeleff
Credit Smithsonian Institution Archives


The two young men were Cosmos and Victor Mindeleff, and they were under orders to make detailed maps, photos, drawings, and three-dimensional models of important inhabited and ancient Native American villages. 

Trained as architects, the Mindeleffs applied research standards and exacting techniques that were unsurpassed and rarely matched for the next hundred years. Their fieldwork was done at a time when many archaeological sites were being looted by treasure hunters, sites that had been haphazardly studied, if at all. 

During the 1880s and ’90s, the pair painstakingly recorded sites at Canyon de Chelly, Casa Grande, Camp Verde, Chaco Canyon, and at Zuni and Hopi.

They used the data to build scale models of plaster and papier-mâché for display at the Smithsonian Institution and various fairs and expositions around the country. Some are archived and studied today.

Besides producing the first models and documents precisely describing many key sites, the brothers compiled a report, A Study of Pueblo Architecture, that’s still a classic for modern archaeologists.

Among other contributions, the Mindeleffs described the social institutions of the Diné, Ute, Puebloan, and other living Native Southwesterners.  

This Earth Note was written by Richard Mahler, a longtime contributor to the program. Richard passed away April 6 while hiking in the Gila Wilderness in New Mexico. He was 66 years old.

Tags: 
Local News
earth notes
environment
southwest
Colorado Plateau
native americans
KNAU
NAU
Sustainable Communities Program at NAU

Related Content

Earth Notes: Osprey Nest Platform

By Elizabeth Blaker Apr 19, 2017
Rose Houk

Around Earth Day, Flagstaff residents visiting Frances Short Pond near downtown have a good chance of seeing an osprey, or maybe two, perched on a nest platform. 


Earth Notes: Spider Hovels

By Apr 12, 2017
Kayla Lauger

When is a house a home? If you’re a spider, it doesn’t need to be a mansion. It can be as simple as a clump of leaves caught in a tree above a stream


Earth Notes: Amazing Spider Silk

By Apr 5, 2017
Jenny Mackness

Have you ever looked closely at a spider’s web rimmed with raindrops or frost? So delicate, these marvels might not look like they’re made from one of the strongest materials on the planet. 


Earth Notes: The Dinosaur Diamond

By Mar 29, 2017
Dinosaur National Monument, NPS

Many millions of years ago, dinosaurs of all shapes and sizes roamed the Colorado Plateau. They were common in the region when the landscape was mostly wet and tropical. We know this through fossil evidence, plus petroleum deposits created through the decay of ancient plants and animals.


Earth Notes: The Verde River Exchange

By Elizabeth Blaker Mar 22, 2017
Friends of the Verde River Greenway

Every year on March 22 the United Nations celebrates World Water Day. And one way to mark the occasion locally is with a new program aimed at keeping water in the Verde River.