Related Program: 
Earth Notes

Earth Notes: Angel Lichen Moths

By Elizabeth Blaker 1 minute ago
Related Program: 
Earth Notes

Angel lichen moths take their beautiful name from Bright Angel Creek in Grand Canyon where early specimens were found, and from lichens that the larvae eat. 

Boaters light- trap for moths
Credit Freshwaters Illustrated


Members of the tiger moth family, these insects are only about the size of a quarter. Their bright orange and pink wings are thought to warn predators of their bad taste. Hungry bats don’t seem to be deterred, but the moths have defenses against them too—they respond to bats’ echolocation clicks with their own bursts of clicks, warning the bats to avoid a foul meal.

U.S. Geological Survey ecologist Anya Metcalfe has teamed up with Grand Canyon river runners to study these moths. She and other ecologists trained boaters to use light traps to catch night-flying insects. Between 2012 and 2014, they captured more than 73,000 angel lichen moths in the canyon.

The trap contents revealed that these moths fly only during the spring and fall. Spring moths were much bigger than the ones in autumn. Also, males show up earlier in spring than females, allowing them first chance at finding mates. The larger spring females lay more eggs than the smaller fall females, so mating with them gives males a bigger genetic payoff.

River runners will continue trapping, to see how the moths use the Grand Canyon and whether they’re affected by climate change.

Tags: 
earth notes
Local News
KNAU
NAU
Sustainable Communities Program at NAU
environment
southwest
Colorado Plateau
USGS
grand canyon national park
climate change

Related Content

Musical Collaboration Explores Wildfire in Northern Arizona Forests

By Sep 23, 2016
Melissa Sevigny

The Flagstaff Festival of Science begins today and this year the theme is “the science of change.” Two local artists have teamed up to create a musical experience about wildfire and climate change. Shawn Skabelund is a sculptor and Janice ChenJu Chiang is a pianist. Together they’ve planned a piano concert that takes place in a room transformed into a forest.


Carbon Offsets Could Help Fund Forest Restoration in Northern Arizona

By Aug 4, 2016
Salt River Project

Two students at Northern Arizona University have developed a first-of-its-kind methodology for calculating the carbon stored in forests. They want to use it to generate funds for restoration.


Study: Climate Change Will Skew Sex Ratios of Plants

By Aug 2, 2016
Kevin Hultine

A new review study explains how climate change will skew the sex ratios of plants. The research team is from Flagstaff. 


Earth Notes: After a Fire, Chain Saws?

By Jul 27, 2016

Each summer, wildfire scorches western forests, leaving millions of charred trees in its wake. Often logging trucks are not far behind, moving in to harvest the dead trees.


Study: Fungus Helps Plants Soak Up Carbon Dioxide

By Jul 13, 2016
Victor O. Leshyk

Climate change scientists know that plants can’t grow larger with extra carbon dioxide unless they also have nitrogen. But a new study coauthored by a Flagstaff ecologist shows fungus can help plants get around that limitation.