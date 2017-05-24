Related Program: 
Earth Notes

Earth Notes: Air Conditioning the Southwest

By 8 minutes ago

In 1960, only 12 percent of U.S. households had air conditioning. Today it’s close to 90 percent. During the same time, the average new house has roughly tripled in size. As a result, air conditioners now consume an estimated five percent of all electricity that’s produced. 

Badger Springs home
Credit DesignBuildBLUFF


Affordable air conditioning has prompted builders to skip some features that once helped cool homes naturally, such as porches, transom windows, and ceiling fans.

Air conditioning has made desert cities like Phoenix and Las Vegas livable and prosperous, but one unintended consequence is that these places have become even hotter—and more polluted.

Running air conditioners and power plants throws more heat and greenhouse gas into the atmosphere. Along with more asphalt, we have the so-called “heat island” effect.  Some cities are now up to 22 degrees warmer than nearby non-urban areas.

A recent Arizona State University study estimates use of air conditioning has raised average nighttime temperatures in Phoenix as many as 3 degrees. Before 1970, overnight lows never stayed above 90 degrees.  Now, that’s relatively common during  summers.

We can try to tolerate warmer temperatures, opening the windows when temperatures reach into the 70s instead of turning on the cooler.

Better public transportation and more shade trees will help too, say experts. Energy-efficient building design is another big step—we’ll hear more about that in next week’s Earth Note. 

Tags: 
Local News
environment
earth notes
NAU
KNAU
Sustainable Communities Program at NAU
Colorado Plateau
southwest

Related Content

Earth Notes: Osprey Nest Platform

By Elizabeth Blaker Apr 19, 2017
Rose Houk

Around Earth Day, Flagstaff residents visiting Frances Short Pond near downtown have a good chance of seeing an osprey, or maybe two, perched on a nest platform. 


Earth Notes: Spider Hovels

By Apr 12, 2017
Kayla Lauger

When is a house a home? If you’re a spider, it doesn’t need to be a mansion. It can be as simple as a clump of leaves caught in a tree above a stream


Earth Notes: Amazing Spider Silk

By Apr 5, 2017
Jenny Mackness

Have you ever looked closely at a spider’s web rimmed with raindrops or frost? So delicate, these marvels might not look like they’re made from one of the strongest materials on the planet. 


Earth Notes: The Dinosaur Diamond

By Mar 29, 2017
Dinosaur National Monument, NPS

Many millions of years ago, dinosaurs of all shapes and sizes roamed the Colorado Plateau. They were common in the region when the landscape was mostly wet and tropical. We know this through fossil evidence, plus petroleum deposits created through the decay of ancient plants and animals.


Earth Notes: The Verde River Exchange

By Elizabeth Blaker Mar 22, 2017
Friends of the Verde River Greenway

Every year on March 22 the United Nations celebrates World Water Day. And one way to mark the occasion locally is with a new program aimed at keeping water in the Verde River.