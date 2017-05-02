Ducey Signs Bill Extending Electronic Billboards Range

By 5 minutes ago

Credit Michael McNamara/Arizona Republic

Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation that allows electronic billboards to be erected in some areas of Mohave County where they are now banned to protect the state's astronomy industry.

Ducey signed the measure backed by the billboard industry Monday.

The bill allow areas of Mohave County within 40 miles of Bullhead City to become exempt from a 2012 law that limits electronic billboards to central and southwest parts of Arizona. That law creates a corridor of dark skies to decrease light pollution.

The measure marks sponsor Republican Sen. Sonny Borrelli's second attempt at adding parts of Mohave County to areas where electronic billboards are allowed.

Opponents say it could propel future legislation that will have a direct effect on the work local astronomers do.

Governor Doug Ducey
arizona state capitol
Arizona Legislature
dark skies
MOHAVE COUNTY
Bullhead City

