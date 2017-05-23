Ducey Decides on Final Bills of the Legislative Session

By 20 minutes ago

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has finished action on 33 remaining bills on his desk by signing 27 and vetoing more bills in a single day than he had all year.

Gov. Doug Ducey
Credit AP/Ross D. Franklin/File photo

Ducey vetoed six bills Monday, including ones legalizing the growing and processing of hemp and extending more protections to student journalists.

He signed legislation allowing universities to borrow up to $1 billion to build new research facilities and tackle a maintenance backlog, plus a partial restoration of cuts to welfare that he made in 2015. He also enacted three tax credit bills backers say will help boost businesses but opponents call giveaways.

State lawmakers will get more for mileage under another bill, while cities will be forced to hold sales tax elections only during November general election years.

Tags: 
arizona state capitol
Arizona Legislature
Doug Ducey

