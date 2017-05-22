Ducey Considering Final Bills Of 2017 Legislative Session

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey faces a deadline to sign or veto the final 33 bills from this year's legislative session.

Atop the list of expected signings is a $1 billion university loan package championed by the Republican governor. He also must decide by close of business Monday whether to sign a series of tax credits and other breaks for big and small corporations.

Two bills extending workers' compensation coverage to current or retired firefighters with some cancers or heart problems also await action. Others would boost mileage payments for state lawmakers and require counties and cities to only set votes for sales tax increases during November general elections.

Ducey has signed 317 bills so far this year and vetoed five others. The Legislature adjourned its 2017 session on May 10.