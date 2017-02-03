Ducey Appoints Beth Castro To Trade Commission

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed Beth Castro, the daughter of former Gov. Raul Castro, to the Arizona-Mexico Commission's board of directors.

Ducey announced the appointment on Thursday, saying Castro's lifelong familiarity with the region and her expertise in facilitating U.S.-Mexico relations will be an asset to the commission.

Castro is the former CEO of the Nogales-Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce and leads an effort to raise money for student scholarships in her father's name.

Castro said in a news release that a strong Arizona and Mexico relationship is key to staying competitive and to strengthening the state's economy.

Ducey has been a vocal supporter of trade between Arizona and Mexico, which accounts for billions in trade.