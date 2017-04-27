Diane Douglas Calls for Tax Hike for Teacher Salaries

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas is calling for a tax hike to increase teacher pay.

Credit Mark Henle / AZ Central

She wants to continue an existing sales tax that expires in 2020, and increase it from 6/10 of a percent to a full percent. Douglas says the additional funds could increase salaries by about $5,000 a year. Douglas’ proposal would require voter approval. Governor Doug Ducey also wants the tax extended but doesn't favor an increase. Arizona's teachers are among the lowest paid in the country and the state is experiencing a shortage of qualified educators. 

