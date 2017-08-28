Corporations Pledge Millions Toward Relief Efforts For Tropical Storm Harvey

The strongest storm to hit Texas in decades has forced thousands of people into shelters and is incurring what some disaster experts project will total tens of billions' worth of damage. Though Harvey is no longer classified as a hurricane, the National Weather Service is calling its aftermath "unprecedented" and "beyond anything experienced."

Here's how several major corporations throughout the United States have responded to the storm that FEMA Administrator Brock Long said is causing the agency to "[gear] up for the next couple years."

The American Red Cross is a major recipient of corporate donations for storm relief, but a number of other groups have also mobilized to help victims of Tropical Storm Harvey.

Aetna

The Aetna Foundation announced donations of $100,000 each to the American Red Cross and the Community Foundation of Greater Houston. The foundation will also donate $50,000 to Team Rubicon, a veteran-run disaster relief foundation, to assist current and future disaster relief efforts.

Amazon

The tech giant will match up to $1 million in cash donations made via Amazon.com to the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief.

Apple

Apple has added a donation button directly to its commerce platforms allowing consumers to donate to the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief.

Home Depot

The Home Depot Foundation said it will donate $1 million to several nonprofit partners including the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Convoy of Hope, Operation Blessing and Team Rubicon to support both short-term relief and rebuilding needs.

Lowe's

The home improvement chain announced it will contribute $500,000 to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. And it said it will let customers make in-store donations to the American Red Cross at its Texas locations.

PepsiCo

The PepsiCo Foundation has announced a $1 million grant to the American Red Cross. The company also said it is providing supplies, such as Aquafina bottled water, to communities affected by Tropical Storm Harvey.

Starbucks

The coffee chain has donated $250,000 to American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief. Customers can also make a donation to the Red Cross at any Starbucks location.

United Airlines

United will provide up to 3 million bonus miles to its MileagePlus members who donate to Airlink, the American Red Cross, Americares, or Operation USA and will match the first $100,000 raised.

Walmart

The Walmart Foundation has made a commitment to contribute least $1 million toward relief efforts through cash and product donations to organizations like the American Red Cross, Salvation Army and Convoy of Hope.

Western Union

The Western Union Foundation has announced a $30,000 donation to the American Red Cross. It will also provide zero-fee money transfers to Texas from any locations in the United States.

