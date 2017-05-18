Comey Paper Trails: The Beginning Of The End?

A special counsel has been named in the ongoing investigation into Russian influence in the 2016 elections. Congressional probes continue, and a growing number of lawmakers are calling for fired FBI Director James Comey to testify. They also want to see the memos Comey wrote about his conversations with President Donald Trump.

What are the priorities of those who sit on the House Intelligence Committee? And what can we expect next from their pursuits in the investigation?



Guests

Rep. Chris Stewart, R-UT; member of House Intelligence Committee

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-CA; ranking Democratic member of the House Intelligence Committee

