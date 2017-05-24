Coconino National Forest Officials Close Snake Ridge Fire Area

Coconino National Forest officials have closed an area west of Lake Mary Road as they allow a lightning-caused wildfire to continue to burn. Officials say they want the 600-acre Snake Ridge Fire to grow much larger to remove dead wood and other fuel to reduce the risk of severe wildfire.

Officials predict the fire, first spotted Friday above the Mogollon Rim about 40 miles southeast of Flagstaff near Clints Well, will gradually burn across 23 square miles over the next two weeks.

Firefighters will conduct burnouts to help direct where and how the fire moves through the landscape as they work to protect things such as structures, campsites and power lines.

Officials say smoke from the fire will be visible in the Verde Valley, Sedona, Holbrook, state routes 87 and 260, and Interstate 17. Smoke will be relatively light and is not expected to affect vehicle traffic.

There is currently no end date for the fire. For more information, see InciWeb.

