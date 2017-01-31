Civil Rights Restored to Sedona Sweat Lodge Operator

A judge in Arizona on Tuesday restored the voting rights of a self-help author convicted in the deaths of three people following a 2009 sweat lodge ceremony in northern Arizona.

A Yavapai County judge restored rights to vote and hold public office for James Arthur Ray but denied his request to set aside the convictions.

Ray was convicted on three counts of negligent homicide and served 20 months in an Arizona prison for the deaths of Kirby Brown of Westtown, New York; James Shore of Milwaukee; and Liz Neuman of Prior Lake, Minnesota.

The Arizona Republic reports that relatives of victims appeared in court on Tuesday and asked the judge to leave the convictions in place.

Ray served time from 2011 to 2013.