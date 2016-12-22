Christmas Eve Winter Storm

A potent winter storm will move into Arizona on Saturday. Rain and snow will move into western AZ during the morning hours and spread across entire State during the afternoon. Snow will fall down to valley floors Saturday night. In addition very windy conditions will cause blizzard like conditions at times.

Winter weather travel conditions will exist Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. Those planning to travel across the region are encouraged to avoid this time period. Friday will be a much better day to get to where you need to be. Christmas day the storm will exit with improved road conditions.

The NWS in Flagstaff has issued a Winter Storm Watch for elevations above 6000' through Saturday. This will likely be upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning as it grows nearer.

Stay tuned for the latest on this evolving winter storm.

Be safe and enjoy our White Christmas and Hanukkah!