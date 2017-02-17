Business Groups Come Out Strong To Push Initiative Changes

By 1 hour ago

Credit AP Photo/Keystone, Martin Ruetschi

Republicans on an Arizona House committee have approved changes to the state's initiative process pushed by business groups that failed to prevent voters from raising the minimum wage.

The overhaul of the signature-gathering process for citizen initiatives was opposed by voter right groups and Democrats. They call it the biggest change to the citizen-driven process since statehood.

House Bill 2404 by Republican Rep. Vince Leach of Tucson makes it harder for backers of voter initiatives to get them on the ballot by changing how they gather qualifying signatures. Leach and the Arizona Chamber of Commerce say the changes are needed to prevent fraud and make signatures easier to challenge.

The measure passed the House Government Committee on a 5-3 party-line vote Thursday and now heads to the full House.

Tags: 
arizona state capitol
Prop 206
Republican Party

Related Content

Analysis: School Vouchers Could Cost Tens Of Millions

By Feb 16, 2017
Arizona Capitol Times

The Legislature's independent budget office estimates that expanding a school voucher program to all Arizona schoolchildren over the next four years could cost more than $24 million.

GOP-Backed Proposal Would Tighten Voter Initiative Methods

By Feb 3, 2017
Charlie Leight/The Republic

Legislation backed by a Republican state lawmaker would tighten requirements for paid workers when they're collecting voter signatures to qualify an initiative or referendum for the ballot.

Arizona Lawmaker Pushes For Uber Instead Of State Vehicles

By Feb 13, 2017

  An Arizona lawmaker wants the state to cut its vehicle fleet by 20 percent and explore using ride-hailing services like Uber or Lyft or contract with companies to manage the services.

Rep. Jeff Weninger says the state government owns too many vehicles and must use taxpayer dollars more efficiently for state employee travel.

The Chandler Republican has introduced House Bill 2440 to force the 20 percent cut in state-owned cars and light trucks.

Ducey Appoints Beth Castro To Trade Commission

By Feb 3, 2017
Arizona Governor's Office

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed Beth Castro, the daughter of former Gov. Raul Castro, to the Arizona-Mexico Commission's board of directors.

AZ Bill Would Pull State Out of Refugee Program

By Feb 2, 2017
Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press

Arizona legislators are considering a bill that would pull the state out of the refugee resettlement program. 