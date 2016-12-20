Business Group Files Paperwork to Challenge Flagstaff Minimum Wage Increase

By Dec 20, 2016

A group of Flagstaff business owners and advocates has filed for a petition to oppose the city’s new $15 an hour minimum wage increase. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, it calls for a special election to make significant changes to the initiative.

Flagstaff voters in November approved Proposition 414, which would increase the city's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2021. The group Elevate Flagstaff — made up of employers, business owners and advocates — wants to strip many of the wage-raising requirements contained in the initiative.
The proposal was filed by Elevate Flagstaff. It would remove many of the new requirements to phase in the city’s minimum wage hike by 2021.

It would instead make increases based on changes in the cost of living, and require Flagstaff’s wage to be 50 cents higher than the state’s.

Arizona’s new minimum wage of $12 goes into full effect in 2020. The Flagstaff group needs to gather more than 4,000 signatures by January 13 to call a special election.

