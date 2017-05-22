British Police Confirm Deaths After Reported Explosion At Manchester Arena Concert

  • A street close to England's Manchester Arena is cordoned off Monday, as police confirm fatalities after a concert there by Ariana Grande. Media quote witnesses as saying there was an explosion and the audience ran for the exits.
Police in Manchester, England, confirm a number of fatalities at Manchester Arena following a concert by Ariana Grande.

The BBC reports witnesses heard an explosion, which was followed by a chaotic scene with audience members running for the exits.

Reuters reports that emergency services are responding to the reports of "a serious incident." Greater Manchester Police are advising people to "avoid the area."

A spokesman for the pop singer said that she was "okay," according to Reuters.

One witness, Josh Elliott told the BBC Radio 5 Live that "A bang went off and everyone stopped and screamed... we basically hit the deck," he said. "It was bedlam... it was horrific. We got up when we thought it was safe and got out as quickly as possible. People were just crying and in tears... police cars were everywhere."

