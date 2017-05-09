Body Of Scottsdale Man Recovered From Horseshoe Bend

By 56 minutes ago

Horseshoe Bend
Credit Wikipedia (Shyamal1980)

Coconino County authorities say they're investigating the death of a Scottsdale man at a tourist attraction south of Page.

Rangers from the National Park Service at Glen Canyon found a phone and water bottle at the cliff's edge of Horseshoe Bend around 9 a.m. Sunday and notified the county sheriff's office.

Authorities say a body was located about 800 feet down the cliff wall and was flown out by helicopter. It has been turned over to the county Medical Examiner's Office.

Sheriff's deputies say the phone belonged to a 34-year-old man whose vehicle was found in the Horseshoe Bend parking lot.

Page police say the man's girlfriend told them he called her Saturday night and indicated he may have been trying to harm himself.

The man's name hasn't been released.

Tags: 
Page
Horseshoe Bend
Coconino County
National Park Service

Related Content

Body Found Last Week Positively ID'd As Missing Teen Hiker

By May 2, 2017
Mark McOmie

A body found last week has been positively identified as that of a 14-year-old hiker who went missing more than two weeks ago while in the bottom of the Grand Canyon during a family trip.

Navajo Coal Plant Closure Would Allow Cheaper Options

By Feb 20, 2017
www.power-eng.com/

The impending closure of a coal-fired utility plant on the Navajo Nation will save millions of dollars by allowing the Central Arizona Project to buy power cheaper on the open market, officials said.

Earth Notes: On the Navajo Nation, a New Eco-Retreat

By Apr 13, 2016

Travelers with a hankering to reconnect with nature and experience the Navajo way of life can do just that 12 miles south of Page.  A bear claw sign on Highway 89 points the way to the Shash Diné Eco-Retreat. “Shash” in the retreat’s name means “bear” in Navajo. 


More Arizona Kids Exempted From Vaccinations This Year for ‘Personal Belief’

By May 3, 2017
Arizona Department of Health Services

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports fewer children were vaccinated this year because more parents chose “personal belief exemptions.” KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports.