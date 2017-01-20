Bill Creating Felony For US Flag Theft Advances In Senate

By 5 seconds ago

Credit Getty Images

A bill making it a felony to steal a U.S. flag being flown displayed or flown from a flagpole has won approval from a split Arizona Senate committee.

Senate Bill 1009 by Republican Rep. John Kavanagh advanced on a 4-3 vote Thursday. All three Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee were opposed.

Kavanagh says constituents in Tucson brought him the proposal and it makes sense to boost flag-stealing from a misdemeanor to a low-level felony. He says it differs from other small-value thefts because taking a flag also affects someone's free-speech rights.

Democratic Sen. Martin Quezada said he reveres the flag but thinks the proposal is mere political and patriotic posturing. He also questioned whether celebrating the flag as a symbol of freedom requires imprisoning more people.

Tags: 
arizona state capitol
Arizona Legislature

Related Content

Ducey Road Cash Grab Risks Fight In Legislature

By Jan 18, 2017
Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's decision to again take state gas tax money intended to help cities and counties build and repair roads for other uses is getting a cold reception in the Legislature.

Gov. Ducey Will Attend Trump Inauguration

By Jan 17, 2017
Michael Schennum/The Arizona Republic via AP

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is heading to Washington to attend the inauguration of president-elect Donald Trump.

Lawmakers Consider Statewide Texting-While-Driving Ban

By Jan 12, 2017
Arizona Republic

A new proposal that would ban texting while driving has emerged in the Arizona Senate. This time, the yearly effort may have a chance with the departure of former Senate President Andy Biggs and a new Republican champion.