Bill Banning Background Checks on Private Gun Sales Moves to Gov. Ducey’s Desk

By 12 hours ago

The Arizona Legislature has passed a bill that would bar state and local governments from requiring background checks on private party gun sales.

 

Credit Jim Young / Reuters

The measure would prevent areas from requiring a third party or the use of background checks in the transfer of any personal property. Republican Senator Gail Griffin's proposal would block municipalities from closing the so-called "gun show loophole."

Supporters of Senate Bill 1122 say it would protect Arizonans' sale or gifting of personal property regardless of the item.

Opponents say the legislation is overly broad and could lead to unintended consequences.

The House's 32-23 vote Monday sends the legislation to Governor Doug Ducey's desk because the Senate already approved it on a 16-14 vote in March.

Tags: 
guns
Local News

Related Content

Cleanup Of Former Prescott Shooting Range On Forest Nearly Done

By 21 hours ago
Les Stukenberg/Daily Courier

The environmental cleanup of a former shooting range in Prescott is nearly done with removal of contaminated dirt with high lead content.

Arizona Senate To vote On Bill Allowing “Snake Shot” In Cities

By Apr 10, 2017
Jeff Maltzman

The Arizona Senate is set to vote on legislation allowing city residents to fire small-caliber guns loaded with tiny pellets normally used to shoot rats or snakes for any reason.

Senate leader Axes Bill Weakening 'Shannon's Law' On Gunfire

By Mar 21, 2017
Lexi Hart/Cronkite News

Arizona Senate President Steve Yarbrough has put a halt to a measure weakening a landmark 2000 law making random or celebratory gunfire a felony.