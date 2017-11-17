AZ Supreme Court Upholds State Medicaid Expansion

By 1 hour ago

The Arizona Supreme Court has upheld a hospital assessment that helps pay for Medicaid insurance for 400,000 low-income Arizonans.

The high court ruled Friday on a challenge brought by Republican lawmakers who opposed the Medicaid expansion plan championed by former Gov. Jan Brewer in 2013.

Losing the assessment could have forced major enrollment cuts.

The lawmakers' lawyers argued that the hospital assessment is actually a tax that required a two-thirds vote under a voter-approved 1992 Constitutional amendment.

Brewer only got a majority of lawmakers to back the plan.

The state's Medicaid agency and a group representing Medicaid recipients argued an exemption for fees set by state agencies means the hospital assessment is legal. Lower courts agreed with that argument.

Tags: 
Affordable Care Act
Medicaid

Related Content

Arizona Medicaid Expansion Fee in the Hands of State Supreme Court

By Oct 27, 2017
Courtesy

The fate of a hospital assessment that helps pay for a Medicaid expansion plan that now covers 400,000 additional Arizona residents is now in the hands of the Arizona Supreme Court.

Arizona Insurance Companies Planned For Trump’s Ending Of Payments

By Oct 16, 2017
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The two insurance companies that sell individual health insurance plans on federal exchanges in Arizona planned for the possibility that President Donald Trump would end payments that help cut costs for lower-income clients.

Arizona Reps Urge Action as Children’s Health Insurance Program Set to Expire

By Sep 22, 2017
John Moore/Getty Images

The federal Children’s Health Insurance Program is set to expire at the end of the month. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports, a bipartisan group of Arizona’s congressional representatives are pushing for its immediate reauthorization. 