AZ Supreme Court Rules Former AG Horne Didn't Receive Fair Trial

By 38 minutes ago

The Arizona Supreme Court says former Attorney General Tom Horne didn't get a fair hearing of his appeal of a finding that he violated campaign finance laws during his 2010 campaign.

Former Arizona Attorney General Tom Horne
Credit Al Jazeera

The court's unanimous ruling Thursday says Horne's due process rights were violated when Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk acted as a prosecution advocate in an administrative appeal hearing and then made a final decision against Horne.

The justices say current Attorney General Mark Brnovich should decide whether Polk correctly concluded that Horne and former aide Kathleen Winn illegally coordinated campaign spending while Winn ran an outside group backing Horne's campaign.

Horne and Winn deny wrongdoing. He is trying to overturn Polk's decision that he repay $400,000 to donors and pay up to $1.2 million in fines.

 

Tags: 
arizona state capitol
Attorney General Tom Horne
trials
campaign finance
AZ Supreme Court
Attorney General Mark Brnovich

Related Content

Ducey Decides on Final Bills of the Legislative Session

By May 23, 2017
AP/Ross D. Franklin/File photo

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has finished action on 33 remaining bills on his desk by signing 27 and vetoing more bills in a single day than he had all year.

A Glance At Bills Signed And Vetoed By Gov. Doug Ducey

By May 23, 2017
Patrick Breen/The Arizona Republic via AP

Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday finished up work on the 2017 legislative session by acting on 33 remaining bills, including signing legislation creating a $1 billion university loan program and 26 other bills. But he also vetoed six bills, including one legalizing the growing of hemp. A look at some of the bills signed and vetoed by the Republican governor:

Ducey Signs $1 Billion University Loan Measure

By May 22, 2017
azcapitoltimes.com

Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation allowing the state's three public universities to borrow up to $1 billion to build new research facilities and tackle a maintenance backlog.

Ex-Arizona Social Services Head Joins Trump Administration

By May 22, 2017
http://azftf.gov

The former head of Arizona's social services agency had landed a job with the Trump administration.

Ducey Considering Final Bills Of 2017 Legislative Session

By May 22, 2017
http://www.chinovalleyenews.com

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey faces a deadline to sign or veto the final 33 bills from this year's legislative session.