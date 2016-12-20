AZ Police to Train With Hi-Tech Simulators

By Dec 20, 2016

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has purchased seven hi-tech simulators to train law enforcement officers across the state. 

Credit ABC 15

The simulators surround trainees with screens that project computer generated scenarios for firearms and de-escalation practice. State lawmakers allocated funds for the training earlier this year. 

The devices have received positive feedback from some civil rights groups, including the Maricopa County NAACP. The group's president says the training will save lives. The program comes amidst an increase in national attention of police involved shootings of civilians. 

