AZ Lawmakers Push for New U.S. Circuit Court

By 8 minutes ago

State Republican Senators Jeff Flake and John McCain are once again trying to move Arizona out of the jurisdiction of the U.S. 9th circuit court of appeals. 

Map of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals

They’ve introduced legislation that would create a new 12th circuit to include Arizona, Idaho, Alaska, Montana, Nevada and Washington. The bill would make the new circuit unbound by any 9th circuit rulings. The senators say the court is overworked and over populated and Arizona should move to a smaller court with stronger regional and cultural ties. The plan is also supported by Governor Doug Ducey. Opponents of the bill say it’s a political move. 

Tags: 
Senator John McCain
Jeff Flake
Local News
Governor Doug Ducey

