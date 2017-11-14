Attorney General Says Counties Can Maintain Own Voter Rolls

By 25 minutes ago

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says county election officials can maintain separate voter databases but are legally required to send voter information to the secretary of state's office.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich
Credit Emmanuel Lozano/The Arizona Republic

Brnovich also said in an opinion released Monday that Secretary of State Michele Reagan can't refer public records requests or legal subpoenas to counties since she also maintains the voter rolls.

The opinion also clarified what voter registration information county recorders are required to provide to Reagan's office. Solicitor General Dominic Draye wrote that includes everything, and immediately.

He said that under federal and state law, all 15 recorders must provide names and addresses, cancelled and rejected registrations and records detailing early voting and provisional ballots.

Reagan spokesman Matt Roberts says some counties weren't providing some data and now must.

Tags: 
arizona state capitol
voting
elections
Attorney General Mark Brnovich
Secretary of State Michele Reagan

Related Content

New Accuser Charges Arizona Lawmaker with Sexual Harassment

By 41 minutes ago
Mark Henle/The Arizona Republic

A new allegation of sexual harassment has emerged against a top Republican state lawmaker.

Arizona House Launches Sexual Harassment Investigations

By Nov 9, 2017
Patrick Breen/The Arizona Republic

The Arizona House is investigating allegations of sexual harassment at the Legislature, including a Scottsdale lawmaker’s assertion that another member of the chamber told her he wanted to have a romantic relationship with her.

New Hiring Policy By Arizona Agencies Could Curb Recidivism

By Nov 7, 2017

Gov. Doug Ducey has instructed all Arizona agencies to adopt new hiring procedures that could help reduce recidivism.

Arizona House Issues Written Policy on Sexual Harassment

By Nov 3, 2017
Courtesy

The Arizona House is issuing a written harassment policy less than two weeks after a congresswoman went public about the sexual harassment she experienced from male colleagues during her early legislative career.

Ducey Aims To Continue KidsCare If Congress Fails To Act

By Nov 1, 2017
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is considering options including tapping the state's rainy day fund to at least temporarily continue a state insurance program for low-income children if Congress does not quickly renew it.