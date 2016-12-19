Arizona's Electoral College Members Set To Vote For Trump

Arizona's 11 Electoral College voters are set to gather to formally cast their ballots for Republican Donald Trump.

Monday's meeting at the state Capitol comes as the electors have each been inundated with tens of thousands of emails, hundreds of letters and untold numbers of phone calls urging them not to cast their ballots for Trump.

Opponents of Trump are planning a protest before Monday's meeting. Electors say they are wasting their time.

The Associated Press interviewed eight of the 11, and those who responded say they're sure the Arizona vote will be unanimous for Trump.

The state's electors are all Republicans because Trump won the Arizona election with 49 percent of the vote compared with Democrat Hillary Clinton's 45 percent. Electors are meeting in every state Monday.