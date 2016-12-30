Arizona Supreme Court Refuses To Block Minimum Wage Boost

By 38 minutes ago

The Arizona Supreme Court has refused to temporarily block a minimum wage boost approved by voters that affects hundreds of thousands of low-wage workers.

The high court on Thursday rejected the request for a stay intended to block the increase until justices decide whether to take up a full challenge to the new law at their February conference.

Proposition 206 was approved by 58 percent of Arizona voters in November. It raises the minimum wages from $8.05 an hour to $10 an hour on Jan. 1 and to $12 in 2020.

The Arizona Chamber of Commerce sued, saying the measure didn't have a funding source for new state costs and illegally included a second subject, mandatory sick pay.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey and GOP legislative leaders urged the court to block the raise.

Tags: 
minimum wage
Arizona Supreme Court
economy
Local News

Related Content

Business Owners Grapple with Flagstaff’s Impending Minimum Wage Increase

By Dec 19, 2016
Ryan Heinsius

Seattle, San Francisco, Santa Fe, and now Flagstaff are all cities that have recently implemented raises in their minimum wages. Last month, Flagstaff voters approved an increase to $15 an hour — nearly double the current minimum wage in Arizona. Even though it passed decisively, many business owners are now wondering how they’ll pull it off. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports.


Business Group Files Paperwork to Challenge Flagstaff Minimum Wage Increase

By Dec 20, 2016
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A group of Flagstaff business owners and advocates has filed for a petition to oppose the city’s new $15 an hour minimum wage increase. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, it calls for a special election to make significant changes to the initiative.


Judge Clears Arizona Minimum Wage Hike

By Dec 21, 2016
KTAR

A judge is refusing to block a new voter-approved law raising Arizona's minimum wage.

 

Montgomery To Appeal Ruling On Arizona Medical Marijuana Law

By Dec 22, 2016

Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery says he'll ask the Arizona Supreme Court to review a lower court's ruling that the state's medical marijuana law is constitutional in requiring counties to approve reasonable zoning regulations.