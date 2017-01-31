Arizona Senate Panel Passes Measures Targeting Undocumented Immigrants

By 48 minutes ago

Arizona State Capitol Building
Credit Wikipedia

A Senate committee has advanced a measure barring judges from giving sentencing breaks to immigrants in the country illegally and making them ineligible for parole.

Republican Sen. Steve Smith sponsored a similar bill last year that requiring judges to sentence people to the presumptive term in jail or prison when they've already violated immigration laws. This year's bill only applies to felonies.

Testifying before the committee Monday were the parents of two men killed by immigrants. Both urged the committee to adopt "Grant's Law." The name comes from Grant Ronnebeck, a Mesa retail clerk killed by a person in the country illegally.

An American Civil Liberties Union lawyer testified that singling out immigrants for tougher sentences was likely unconstitutional.

The panel approved Senate Bill 1279 on 5-3 party-line vote.

Tags: 
illegal immigration
immigration
crime
arizona state capitol

Related Content

Trump Voters Thrilled With Promised Action On Border Wall

By Jan 27, 2017
Cronkite News

President Donald Trump's announcement that he is taking steps toward building a U.S.-Mexico border wall was welcome news for voters who say they're glad he is following through on one of his biggest campaign promises.

Trump renewed his vow Wednesday about the wall and increased immigration enforcement.

Peggy Davis, whose cattle ranch near Tombstone, Arizona, is about 25 miles north of the border, was thrilled.

She says stretches of the Arizona border with Mexico desperately need more barriers but a wall alone won't stop illegal crossings.

Phoenix Mayor Criticizes President Trump's Executive Orders

By Jan 26, 2017
Associated Press

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton is calling President Donald Trump's executive orders on the U.S.-Mexico border wall and immigration enforcement "a divisive attack on Latinos in Phoenix and around the country."

Trooper Was Shot By Driver Who Caused Rollover

By Jan 17, 2017
Michael Chow/The Arizona Republic

Authorities say an Arizona state trooper who was beaten and shot while responding to a traffic collision on Interstate 10 was attacked by a Mexican man who was responsible for the one-vehicle rollover.

Officials ID Trooper Shot and Wounded On I-10

By Jan 13, 2017
Mark Henle/The Arizona Republic via AP

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials have identified the trooper who was shot and wounded along Interstate 10 west of Phoenix.

 

Arizona Democratic Lawmakers Push Gender Discrimination Laws

By 22 hours ago
Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records

Democrats in the Arizona Legislature want the state's civil rights laws amended to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity or veteran status.