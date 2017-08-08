Arizona School Voucher Expansion on Hold

By 5 hours ago

Arizona's ambitious expansion of its school voucher program is officially on hold after opponents filed enough signatures to at least temporarily block the new law.

Credit Getty Images

Tuesday's filing more than 111,000 signatures kicks off a weekslong verification process where state and county officials will determine if slightly more than 75,000 valid signatures were collected. If they are certified, the law remains blocked until the November 2018 general election under an Arizona law allowing voters to weigh in on laws passed by the Legislature.

Republican state Sen. Debbie Lesko backed the law and says she's concerned about parents who planned to use vouchers this fall. State officials say they haven't even begun accepting applications.

Voucher backers say they give parents more choice, while opponents argue they siphon money from cash-starved public schools.

Tags: 
education funding

Related Content

School Voucher Foes Gather Signatures To Block New Law

By 13 hours ago
Sam Caravana/The Arizona Republic)

A group opposed to a major private school voucher expansion bill signed by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says it has collected enough signatures to block the law if the validation rate holds.

Arizona Board Of Regents Chair Greg Patterson Has Resigned

By Jun 20, 2017
Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services

A member of the Arizona Board of Regents has announced his resignation from the board, effectively immediately.

Teacher Raise Requirement Withdrawn by House Speaker

By May 10, 2017
azlibrary.gov

Republican House Speaker J.D. Mesnard has withdrawn his last-minute proposal requiring school districts to spend half of their yearly inflation increases on teacher raises.