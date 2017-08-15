Arizona Ordered To Pay Planned Parenthood's Legal Fees

By 1 minute ago

Credit Planned Parenthood - Glendale Health Center

 The state of Arizona has been ordered to pay Planned Parenthood of Arizona and other abortion providers more than $600,000 in attorney fees and other costs they spent fighting a since-repealed law.

The order signed by U.S. District Judge Steven P. Logan in Phoenix Monday comes more than a year after Gov. Doug Ducey signed a law repealing the abortion reversal law that was the subject of the lawsuit.

The 2015 law Ducey had signed required abortion providers to tell patients that the effects of an abortion-inducing drug are reversible.

Abortion providers said the law was unconstitutional because it wasn't backed by science and made doctors give patients a state-mandated message they believed is medically wrong. Abortion opponents said women ought to be informed about a new method.

Tags: 
Planned Parenthood
Governor Doug Ducey
Arizona Legislature
arizona state capitol

Related Content

Sen. Jeff Flake Faces Jeering Crowd At Town Hall

By Apr 14, 2017
Patrick Breen/The Arizona Republic

U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake was met with loud boos as he took the stage to meet with constituents at a town hall event.

Feds Warn States Against Defunding Planned Parenthood

By Apr 20, 2016
Shutterstock

The director of the federal Medicaid program has fired a broadside over efforts in Arizona and other state legislatures to block funding for Planned Parenthood.

Vikki Wachino's Tuesday letter to state Medicaid agencies in all 50 states strongly reminded them that they cannot cut funding to otherwise qualified medical providers just because they might also provide abortion services.

Wachino said the "free choice of provider" provision in federal Medicaid law bars such actions.

Arizona Senate Gives Initial Approval to Abortion Provider Funding Bill

By Apr 6, 2016
Lucas Jackson/Reuters

The Arizona Senate has given initial approval to a bill opponents say is designed to make it easier to cut off Medicaid funding from Planned Parenthood Arizona and other abortion providers.

House Bill 2599 passed on a voice vote Tuesday and awaits a formal vote. The House passed the bill last month with only Republicans in support.

Gov. Ducey Extends Executive Order For Opioid-Related Data

By Aug 11, 2017
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has extended the increased reporting of opioid-related data by renewing his recent executive order for another 60 days.

School Voucher Foes Gather Signatures To Block New Law

By Aug 8, 2017
Sam Caravana/The Arizona Republic)

A group opposed to a major private school voucher expansion bill signed by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says it has collected enough signatures to block the law if the validation rate holds.

Judge Won’t Block New Arizona Law Targeting Citizen Initiatives

By Aug 9, 2017

A judge on Tuesday refused to block a new state law making it easier for opponents to challenge citizen initiatives, but she sidestepped a decision on whether the law violates the state Constitution.