Arizona Legislature's 2017 Session Ends

The Arizona Legislature has adjourned its 2017 session after an unusual nine-hour day that ended just before nightfall and saw about 15 bills sent to the governor in a final push.

The session ended Wednesday after Republican lawmakers focused on giving tax breaks to corporate interests to drive economic development in the state.

The Legislature passed a series of business tax breaks. One helps chip-maker Intel and other big manufacturers. Another creates a $10 million tax credit program for capital infusions into small businesses, while a third expands eligibility for a state job training fund to smaller businesses.

Another bill restores a welfare cut Gov. Doug Ducey made in his first year in office.

Wednesday's action comes nearly a week after lawmakers passed a $9.8 billion budget.