Arizona Legislature Pushing To End 2017 Session This Week

The Arizona Legislature is expected to push to adjourn its 2017 session following the passage of a $9.8 billion budget for the coming fiscal year.

Lawmakers return to the Capitol on Monday for what is expected to be two to three days of debate and votes on remaining legislation before ending the session. The final days are often marked by fits and starts as individual lawmakers and Republican leaders try to revive legislation that has died but remains their priority.

Last week's passage of the budget leaves a handful of priorities unmet for some in the Republican majority, including three tax-credit bills. The last of three bills targeting initiatives also may come into play after stalling in the Senate.

House Speaker J.D. Mesnard says he's expecting adjournment Wednesday, although Tuesday is possible.