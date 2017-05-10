Arizona Legislature Expected To End 2017 Session Wednesday

The Arizona Legislature's 2017 session is expected to come to an end after the passage of bill requiring cities and counties to put sales tax increase measures before voters only during November general elections.

The passage Tuesday evening broke a logjam that had threatened to extend the session into next week. With the deal, it's likely to end sometime Wednesday.

House Speaker J.D. Mesnard had insisted that the Senate pass the bill before adjourning because it was part of a budget deal. Republican Sen. Kate Brophy McGee opposed the measure but finally agreed to back it after getting small concessions from Republican legislative leaders.

Remaining issues include the partial restoration of a cut to welfare Gov. Doug Ducey pushed through in 2015 and a series of business tax breaks.