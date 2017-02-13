Arizona Lawmaker Pushes For Uber Instead Of State Vehicles

By 9 minutes ago

  An Arizona lawmaker wants the state to cut its vehicle fleet by 20 percent and explore using ride-hailing services like Uber or Lyft or contract with companies to manage the services.

Rep. Jeff Weninger says the state government owns too many vehicles and must use taxpayer dollars more efficiently for state employee travel.

The Chandler Republican has introduced House Bill 2440 to force the 20 percent cut in state-owned cars and light trucks.

The bill would also create a pilot program for state workers to use rental cars, fleet management services, ride hailing services or private-public partnerships.

Weninger is a former member of the Chandler City Council where he helped champion an effort that cut city vehicle use costs 22 percent.

He says about 13,000 state vehicles would be affected.

Tags: 
arizona state capitol

Related Content

GOP-Backed Proposal Would Tighten Voter Initiative Methods

By Feb 3, 2017
Charlie Leight/The Republic

Legislation backed by a Republican state lawmaker would tighten requirements for paid workers when they're collecting voter signatures to qualify an initiative or referendum for the ballot.

Ducey Appoints Beth Castro To Trade Commission

By Feb 3, 2017
Arizona Governor's Office

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed Beth Castro, the daughter of former Gov. Raul Castro, to the Arizona-Mexico Commission's board of directors.

AZ Bill Would Pull State Out of Refugee Program

By Feb 2, 2017
Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press

Arizona legislators are considering a bill that would pull the state out of the refugee resettlement program. 

Senate Panel Approves Guns In Public Buildings Bill

By Feb 2, 2017

A divided Senate panel dominated by Republicans has advanced a proposal to allow concealed-carry permit holders to carry guns into some public buildings.

 

Arizona Senate Panel Passes Measures Targeting Undocumented Immigrants

By Jan 31, 2017
Wikipedia

A Senate committee has advanced a measure barring judges from giving sentencing breaks to immigrants in the country illegally and making them ineligible for parole.