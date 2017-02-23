Arizona House Panel OKs State Funding For Tucson Memorial

JANUARY 8 MEMORIAL SITE PLAN January 8 Memorial Site Plan
Credit http://www.tucsonsmemorial.org/

An Arizona House committee has advanced legislation providing state funding for a memorial commemorating the victims and survivors of the shooting that targeted former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords.

Republican Rep. Todd Clodfelter of Tucson says he thinks committing state funds would be a good representation for Arizona across the nation.

Survivor Pamela Simon testified Wednesday about the shooting and thanked Rep. Randall Freise of Tucson for performing life-saving surgery on her.

The bill allocates $2.5 million for Tucson's January 8th Foundation over five years.

The House Appropriations Committee voted 12-0 to send HB2436 to the full House.

Jared Lee Loughner killed six and injured Giffords and 12 others on Jan. 8, 2011. He was sentenced to life in prison.

The January 8th Memorial is expected to be completed in 2018.

arizona state capitol
tucson
guns
Arizona Legislature

