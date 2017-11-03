Arizona House Issues Written Policy on Sexual Harassment

The Arizona House is issuing a written harassment policy less than two weeks after a congresswoman went public about the sexual harassment she experienced from male colleagues during her early legislative career.

The Arizona Republic reports that Arizona House Speaker J.D. Mesnard sent the policy, which defines harassment and outlines steps for reporting allegations, to the chamber's representatives and staffers on Monday.

Republican Rep. Michelle Ugenti-Rita posted on Facebook last month that she encountered "unwanted sexual advances and lewd and suggestive comments" soon after taking office in early 2011. She says she decided to share her experience in hopes of encouraging others to help address sexual and workplace harassment.

The state Senate created a policy on sexual harassment in 2005, but members say that policy hasn't been circulated recently.