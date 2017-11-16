Arizona House Hires Outside Lawyer for Sexual Harassment Investigation

The Arizona House of Representatives has hired an outside lawyer to investigate allegations of sexual harassment at the state Legislature.

Craig Morgan served as special counsel to the House Ethics Committee in 2012 during its investigation into a former state representative.

House Speaker J.D. Mesnard says he's confident Morgan will fairly and thoroughly investigate the matter.

Nine women have alleged sexual harassment by Republican state Rep. Don Shooter including lobbyists, lawmakers and the publisher of the Arizona Republic.

Several people have called for the 65-year-old Shooter to resign.

Last Friday, Mesnard suspended the lawmaker from leading the House Appropriations committee while investigations are conducted.

A bi-partisan team was initially put in charge of the probe, but an outside attorney was retained because of the number and nature of the allegations.