Arizona House Hires Outside Lawyer for Sexual Harassment Investigation

By 1 minute ago

The Arizona House of Representatives has hired an outside lawyer to investigate allegations of sexual harassment at the state Legislature.

Nine women have now accused Republican Rep. Don Shooter of sexual harassment. An outside lawyer has been appointed to investigate.
Credit Matt York/AP

Craig Morgan served as special counsel to the House Ethics Committee in 2012 during its investigation into a former state representative.

House Speaker J.D. Mesnard says he's confident Morgan will fairly and thoroughly investigate the matter.

Nine women have alleged sexual harassment by Republican state Rep. Don Shooter including lobbyists, lawmakers and the publisher of the Arizona Republic.

Several people have called for the 65-year-old Shooter to resign.

Last Friday, Mesnard suspended the lawmaker from leading the House Appropriations committee while investigations are conducted.

A bi-partisan team was initially put in charge of the probe, but an outside attorney was retained because of the number and nature of the allegations.

Tags: 
arizona state capitol
Don Shooter
Arizona House
Sexual Harassment
JD Mesnard
Arizona Legislature

Related Content

Arizona House Launches Sexual Harassment Investigations

By Nov 9, 2017
Patrick Breen/The Arizona Republic

The Arizona House is investigating allegations of sexual harassment at the Legislature, including a Scottsdale lawmaker’s assertion that another member of the chamber told her he wanted to have a romantic relationship with her.

New Arizona House Member Appointed To Fill Vacancy

By Aug 17, 2017
Maricopa County Board of Supervisors

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has appointed a longtime school administrator to fill a vacancy in the Arizona House of Representatives.

High Police And Fire Pension Rates Send Lawmakers Scrambling

By Jun 26, 2017
http://www.prescottenews.com

A group of Arizona House lawmakers is launching an effort aimed at cutting the soaring costs of police and fire pensions.

New Accuser Charges Arizona Lawmaker with Sexual Harassment

By Nov 14, 2017
Mark Henle/The Arizona Republic

A new allegation of sexual harassment has emerged against a top Republican state lawmaker.

Arizona House Issues Written Policy on Sexual Harassment

By Nov 3, 2017
Courtesy

The Arizona House is issuing a written harassment policy less than two weeks after a congresswoman went public about the sexual harassment she experienced from male colleagues during her early legislative career.