Arizona Democratic Lawmakers Push Gender Discrimination Laws

Democrats in the Arizona Legislature want the state's civil rights laws amended to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity or veteran status.

Democratic leaders in the Arizona House and Senate plan to discuss their legislation at a Capitol news conference attended by business, religious and gay and transgender rights leaders on Monday.

Current Arizona law prohibits discrimination in employment, housing or public accommodations because of race, religion, sex or national origin. But the law does not cover sexual orientation, gender identify or veteran status.

Democrats have introduced bills in both chambers of the Legislature to add those to state civil rights laws. They are Senate Bill 1320 and House Bill 2364.

Efforts to push similar legislation last year went nowhere in the Republican-controlled Legislature.