Arizona Board Of Education Updates School Grading System

By 3 hours ago

The Arizona Board of Education has restructured how public schools are going to be graded. The Arizona Republic reported Monday that schools will still be rated based on A-F letter grades, but a new set of criteria will be used for both elementary and high schools.

Officials hope the new criteria shies away from an over-reliance on student test scores.

At the elementary level, one of the big changes is 10 percent of a school's overall grade will come from a pool of "acceleration and readiness" measures. The two areas an elementary school's grade mostly will come from are standardized test scores and individual improvements on those test scores.

At the high school level, there will be a 20 percent focus on "college and career readiness indicators."

