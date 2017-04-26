Arizona Agency To Run Child Support Program In Navajo County

The state Department of Economic Security says it will take over operation of Navajo County's child support program beginning July 1 and that families won't see any disruption of service.

DES Interim Director Henry Darwin says DES' Division of Child Support Services is already working to make the handoff from the Navajo County Attorney's Office as smooth as possible.

The county Board of Supervisors has said the decision to end the county's administration of the program will save money for the county.

DES says the change means that it will operate child support programs in every county except Gila. The Navajo Nation administers its own program.

According to DES, county employees who work on child support cases will be given preference to re-apply for jobs within DES.

DES
navajo county
Department of Child Safety

