Accused NAU Shooter's Retrial Will Move Forward as Scheduled

The Judge presiding over the Northern Arizona University killing case says the accused shooter's retrial will move forward as scheduled.

Defendant Steven Jones in Coconino County Superior Court last year.
Credit Tom Tingle/The Arizona Republic

Twenty-year-old Steven Jones, who has claimed self-defense, is charged with one count of first-degree murder and six counts of aggravated assault for allegations that he shot four other students in 2015 — killing one.

A jury was unable to agree on a verdict in May 2017, which led to a mistrial.

Both sides are scheduled for oral argument on Sept. 8 on a motion filed by the defense. Jones' attorneys want the Coconino County Attorney's Office disqualified from prosecuting the defendant.

The retrial is scheduled for Oct. 10.

