ACA Enrollment Down in AZ

Newly released preliminary figures indicate Arizona enrollment in Healthcare.gov is down by 3 percent this year.

Approximately 196,000 Arizona residents signed up or were re-enrolled automatically in the insurance marketplace serving most states. That is nearly 7,000 fewer sign-ups than a year ago, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Preliminary figures indicate that sign-ups were down about 5 percent nationally.

The Arizona Republic that it appears Arizona sign-ups slowed significantly in late January even though signups through the holiday were ahead of last enrollment season despite fewer options and expensive plans.

President Donald Trump's new administration pulled back ads canceled ads to woo the uninsured.

The sign-up season for HealthCare.gov ended Jan. 31.