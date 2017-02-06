ACA Enrollment Down in AZ

By 36 minutes ago

Newly released preliminary figures indicate Arizona enrollment in Healthcare.gov is down by 3 percent this year.

Approximately 196,000 Arizona residents signed up or were re-enrolled automatically in the insurance marketplace serving most states. That is nearly 7,000 fewer sign-ups than a year ago, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Preliminary figures indicate that sign-ups were down about 5 percent nationally.

The Arizona Republic that it appears Arizona sign-ups slowed significantly in late January even though signups through the holiday were ahead of last enrollment season despite fewer options and expensive plans.

President Donald Trump's new administration pulled back ads canceled ads to woo the uninsured.

The sign-up season for HealthCare.gov ended Jan. 31.

Tags: 
Affordable Care Act
Local News

Related Content

Affordable Care Act Repeal Could Put Tribal Healthcare at Risk

By Feb 1, 2017
Courtesy

A bipartisan group of lawmakers says repealing the Affordable Care Act would have detrimental effects on Native American healthcare. They’re concerned it would nullify the separate Indian Health Care Improvement Act. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports.


Rate Increases Next Year for Affordable Care Act Users

By Oct 20, 2016
Getty Images/iStockphoto

The two remaining health insurers in Arizona’s federal health marketplace will both be raising rates by more than 50 percent next year.

The Arizona Department of Insurance approved both plans for 2017 from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and the Centene Corps., The Arizona Republic reported.

 