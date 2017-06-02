3 Prescott Officers Hurt In Attack By Child Custody Suspect

By 3 minutes ago

Juan Pablo Sanchez
Credit Prescott Police Department

Police in Prescott say three officers were hurt when they were attacked by a 33-year-old Kirtland man.

A police news release says officers were gathering information about a child custody issue Wednesday night when a vehicle drove toward them at high speed and nearly struck the officers.

Juan Pablo Sanchez then got out and charged at the officers and began fighting with them. Officers used a Taser to try to subdue him but it didn't work. The officers finally got the upper hand and arrested Sanchez.

He had only minor injuries but the officers were taken to a hospital and treated and released.

Police determined he was involved in the original child custody dispute.

Tags: 
Prescott
police
crime
Yavapai County

Related Content

Ruling: High-Crime Areas, Others' Actions Don't OK Frisks

By May 24, 2017
Tucson Police Department

The Arizona Supreme Court says police can't frisk people just because they're in a high-crime neighborhood and with somebody else who runs off when police approach.

L.A. Museum Buys Granite Mountain Hotshot 'Buggies'

By May 25, 2017
The Daily Courier

Arizona officials have agreed to sell two buggies used by 19 fallen firefighters to a Los Angeles fire museum.

Residents Propose Shuttle Service For Granite Mountain Hotshot Memorial Park

By May 24, 2017
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Arizona residents want to see a shuttle service come to a state park with an overfilled parking lot.

A group of Yarnell residents presented their idea for the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park to the Central Yavapai Metropolitan Planning Organization last week, The Daily Courier reported.

Prescott Plans Sale of Granite Mountain Hotshots Fire Station

By May 8, 2017
Matt Hinshaw/The Daily Courier

Arizona officials are ready to put a fire station that had become a memorial site for its fallen firefighters up for sale.

Prescott Police Kill Armed Suspect

By Apr 24, 2017
Prescott Police Department

Officers with the Prescott Police Department shot and killed an armed suspect Sunday after receiving reports of gunshots in a neighborhood. 

Cleanup Of Former Prescott Shooting Range On Forest Nearly Done

By Apr 24, 2017
Les Stukenberg/Daily Courier

The environmental cleanup of a former shooting range in Prescott is nearly done with removal of contaminated dirt with high lead content.