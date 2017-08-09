3-Day-Old Deer Pulled From Wild To Spend Life In Captivity

By 2 hours ago

A deer fawn drinks from a bottle held by an Arizona Game and Fish Department employee.
Credit Arizona Game and Fish Department

A 3-day-old baby deer is being sent to a wildlife reserve after somebody thought they were helping the fawn by removing it from a desert area in Arizona.

Mike Demlong, Wildlife Education Program Manager for the Arizona Game and Fish Department, says a man found the fawn , thought it was abandoned and took it into a bar to see if anybody else wanted to take it home.

The fawn ended up in the hands of Arizona officials, though. And now, because it was ripped from its mother and depends on humans for survival, it will never be able to go back into the wild.

Demlong said nobody knew the man who took the baby deer, so they won't be pursuing an investigation.

